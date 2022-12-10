sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $49.78 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 49,757,695 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

