SVB Leerink Trims Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price to $54.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RCKT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 963.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 184,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 167,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after purchasing an additional 856,076 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 51,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

