SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Primerica worth $18,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth $45,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.40.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

