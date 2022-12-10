SVB Wealth LLC Buys 155,314 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 313.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,808 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 155,314 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Oracle by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,485,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

