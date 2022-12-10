SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.89. The company has a market capitalization of $503.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

