SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 221,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,969 shares of company stock worth $49,657,009 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $459.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.83.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

