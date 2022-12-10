SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

