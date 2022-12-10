Talkspace (TALK) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Talkspace to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s peers have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Talkspace and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Valuation and Earnings

Talkspace presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.87%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 87.35%. Given Talkspace’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Talkspace and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.36 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 29.31

Talkspace’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Summary

Talkspace peers beat Talkspace on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.