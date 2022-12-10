Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.72. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

