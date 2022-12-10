TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.26.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

TC Energy stock opened at C$57.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.18. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$54.60 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$213,723.74. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. Insiders have sold 3,380 shares of company stock worth $208,629 over the last ninety days.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

