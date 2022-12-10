Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives $23.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLGHY shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Telenet Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($34.74) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.47) to €24.00 ($25.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €16.00 ($16.84) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($29.47) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

TLGHY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

