Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Director Deepak Srivastava Acquires 230,769 Shares

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) Director Deepak Srivastava bought 230,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $599,999.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,435 shares in the company, valued at $968,331. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $22.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNYA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.
Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).
