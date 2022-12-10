TerraClassicUSD Market Cap Hits $238.87 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $238.87 million and $27.16 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078306 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00057505 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001338 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009919 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00025900 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005154 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,871,595 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,190,509 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.