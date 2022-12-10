Terran Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.39 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $661,062.43 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terran Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00009195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terran Coin Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

