Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter worth $70,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.78. The company has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.18 and a 1 year high of $402.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,101,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,767,471 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

