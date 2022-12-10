Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$725.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $696.14 million. Tetra Tech also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $151.38. 220,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $176.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Preston Hopson III sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $569,592.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,420.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,176,181 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 19.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth $252,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

