The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of SRV opened at $34.56 on Friday. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,618 shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $94,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,288 shares of company stock worth $398,483.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

