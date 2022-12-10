The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The Dixie Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 136,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 74,588 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

