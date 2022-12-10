The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
NASDAQ DXYN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.34. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $6.38.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
