The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.79.

Several research firms recently commented on TTD. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

TTD stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

