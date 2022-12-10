The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $185.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $191.16. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.