The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

The Weir Group Price Performance

The Weir Group stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This is a boost from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

