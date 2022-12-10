TheStreet Lowers Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $23.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $54,095.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $27,363.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,675.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,747 shares of company stock worth $136,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,544,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,443,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

