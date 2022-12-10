Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.31

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$141.31 and traded as high as C$157.01. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$156.39, with a volume of 462,165 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thomson Reuters to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$178.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.23 billion and a PE ratio of 53.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$146.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$141.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.78%.

In related news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.30, for a total transaction of C$169,392.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,380,030.28. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.53, for a total value of C$30,929.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,078.44. Insiders have sold a total of 2,998 shares of company stock worth $445,575 in the last quarter.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

