ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Acquired by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,886 shares during the quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of ThredUp worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in ThredUp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Trading Up 12.7 %

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ThredUp Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on ThredUp to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

(Get Rating)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.