Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given Neutral Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their neutral rating on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TOL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.91.

TOL stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,065 shares of company stock valued at $296,086 over the last 90 days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

