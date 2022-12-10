Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Price Performance

TTC opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Toro has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,726 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toro by 36.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Toro by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Toro by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

