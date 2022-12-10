Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Trimmed by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $10,444,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $218.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.22.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

