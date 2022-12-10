Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96,086 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 1.5% of Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $54,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $218.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average of $200.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,418,261 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.22.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

