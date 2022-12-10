TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.68-$22.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.07 billion.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $609.70 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $499.63 and a 12-month high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $581.62 and a 200-day moving average of $585.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $697.67.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,777,317.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

