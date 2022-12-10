Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director F Barry Bays Sells 9,061 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $217,192.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,509,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,183,985.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $207,646.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07.

On Tuesday, October 18th, F Barry Bays sold 25,428 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $610,780.56.

On Wednesday, October 5th, F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $25.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,841,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,479,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 174,080 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

