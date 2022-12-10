Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.67

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.67 ($0.95) and traded as low as GBX 39.55 ($0.48). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 40.60 ($0.50), with a volume of 527,117 shares traded.

Tribal Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 61.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.31. The company has a market cap of £86.58 million and a PE ratio of 2,040.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86.

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

