Tribe (TRIBE) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Tribe has a market cap of $95.54 million and $1.30 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

