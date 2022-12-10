Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $17.00 price target on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.46.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of TRIP opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -264.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.98. Tripadvisor has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.