Truist Financial Boosts Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $120.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SAIC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.90.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of SAIC opened at $110.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $117.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 70.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

