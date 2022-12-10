TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.00 million-$638.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.18 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.45-$3.61 EPS.

TTEC Stock Performance

TTEC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 70,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79.

TTEC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTEC

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 13.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

