Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $17.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

Two Harbors Investment Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 159,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

