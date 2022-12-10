UBS Group Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,300 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,300 ($15.85) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,600 ($19.51) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.08) to GBX 1,550 ($18.90) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,430 ($17.44) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.99) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,579.50 ($19.26).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at GBX 1,457.80 ($17.78) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,388.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,514.15. The firm has a market cap of £59.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,337.43. GSK has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at GSK

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a GBX 13.75 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 79.13%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($51,984.88).

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.