UBS Group Trims Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Target Price to $63.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on D. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.08.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.