UBS Group Trims Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Target Price to $8.00

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

GOSS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Insider Activity

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 15.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.