Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Umicore Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.

Get Umicore alerts:

About Umicore

(Get Rating)

Read More

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.