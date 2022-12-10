Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Umicore Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Umicore has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68.
About Umicore
