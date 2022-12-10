Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.57

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.57 and traded as low as $24.34. Union Bankshares shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 933 shares.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 19.13%.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

