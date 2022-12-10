United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Ibex Wealth Advisors’ 8th Largest Position

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.8% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS opened at $177.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.