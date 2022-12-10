United Services Automobile Association Invests $12.53 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 186.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 95,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $387.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

