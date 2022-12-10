United Services Automobile Association Purchases 24,669 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.63.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

