United Services Automobile Association Purchases 30,897 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,670 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.0% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $77,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $539.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.55 and a 200-day moving average of $519.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

