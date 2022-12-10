United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Judy D. Olian Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

UTHR opened at $280.43 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.