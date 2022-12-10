United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Judy D. Olian Sells 1,010 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %
UTHR opened at $280.43 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.12 and a 200-day moving average of $232.39.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
