United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $282.00.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $280.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,940 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,260. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,384,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,472,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

