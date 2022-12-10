UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $610.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $596.16.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.20 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $503.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.55 and its 200-day moving average is $519.89.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

