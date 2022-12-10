UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00021791 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $1.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00449776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001225 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.74224386 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $1,386,804.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.