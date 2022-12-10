Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $59,968.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.

Upstart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $183.17.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Upstart by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Upstart by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

