Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $59,968.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPSTGet Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.

Upstart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $183.17.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Upstart by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 40,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Upstart by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.36.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

